iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after acquiring an additional 872,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,792,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.