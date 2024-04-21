iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

USMV opened at $80.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

