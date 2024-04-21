iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,084 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 2.99% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $25,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,405,000 after acquiring an additional 386,693 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,877,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,222,000 after purchasing an additional 359,678 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 662,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMLF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

