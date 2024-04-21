ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Get ITT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $138.29.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ITT by 63.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 788.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.