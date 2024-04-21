J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,134,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after buying an additional 513,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $91.77 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.66.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

