Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 8,738 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,840 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $95.38. 9,121,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,042,078. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.57.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

