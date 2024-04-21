James M. Shannon Acquires 7,142 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ULS opened at $33.85 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

