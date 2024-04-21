James M. Shannon Acquires 7,142 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
UL Solutions Price Performance
Shares of ULS opened at $33.85 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.
About UL Solutions
