Jefferies Financial Group Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $109.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MS. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cfra boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.07.

Shares of MS opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,355 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,102 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

