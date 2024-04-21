Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $131,738.56 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

