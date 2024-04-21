Jito Price Hits $3.80 (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Jito has a market capitalization of $437.33 million and $169.89 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jito has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for $3.80 or 0.00005879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 120,777,242.2 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.70616577 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $167,017,759.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

