JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $79.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,604,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

