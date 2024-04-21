John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.18

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and traded as low as $18.97. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 55,577 shares.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

