John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.18

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and traded as low as $18.97. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 55,577 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
