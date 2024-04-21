Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 188,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.7% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

