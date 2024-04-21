Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.86.

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.15 and its 200-day moving average is $155.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

