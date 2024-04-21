Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £424.08 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon bought 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,767 ($22.00) per share, for a total transaction of £424.08 ($527.92).

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,788 ($22.26) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,706.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,627.65. The firm has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,862.50, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,984 ($24.70).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($20.54) to GBX 1,800 ($22.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.39) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.14) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,010 ($25.02).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

