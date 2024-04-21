Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.97

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.97 and traded as low as C$3.52. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 55,552 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.95. The firm has a market cap of C$218.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.63.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Journey Energy had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of C$55.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.363189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

