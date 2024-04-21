JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Get Fortive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

Fortive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fortive has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortive by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,259 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Fortive by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.