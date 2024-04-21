JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.02.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$15.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.47. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

