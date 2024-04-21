JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,205 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 5.80% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $40,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,392.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 238,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 222,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 521,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 573,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 446,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,731. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $800.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.