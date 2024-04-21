Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,518 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $205,071.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,302 shares of company stock worth $8,005,602. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

