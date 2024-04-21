Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. Kaman has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after buying an additional 32,517 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,158,000 after buying an additional 60,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

