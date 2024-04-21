Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.71

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $771.62 million and approximately $21.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00023459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,622 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

