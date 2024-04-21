Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,287 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,486,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE K opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on K. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on K

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $4,254,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,775,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,782,821.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,308,322. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.