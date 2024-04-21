Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $27,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,376. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

