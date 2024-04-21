Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $18.82 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $18,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BN traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $38.99. 2,106,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,380. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

