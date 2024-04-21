Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $21.65 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.08% of Fortive worth $21,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,259 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Fortive Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.49. 2,440,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

