Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $727,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.48. 768,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,179. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $760,515.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $863,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

