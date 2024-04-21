Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.36. 2,338,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,523. The company has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.98. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

