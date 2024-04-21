Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 4,263 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,876. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

