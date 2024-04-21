Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,303,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,345. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.