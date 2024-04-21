Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,354 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.77. 5,118,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

