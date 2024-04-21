Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 3,120 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned approximately 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $25,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.06. The stock had a trading volume of 613,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,844. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.18. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $166.43 and a 52-week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

