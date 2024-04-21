Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 360 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,536,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $6.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.34. 3,975,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

