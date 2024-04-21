Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.7 %

SNPS stock traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $510.71. 1,192,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,871. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

