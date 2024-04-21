Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.61 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $84.29 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.68.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $653,183 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.