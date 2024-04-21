Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $277.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,917 shares of company stock valued at $49,395,553. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

