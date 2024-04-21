Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,373,045 shares of company stock valued at $180,170,487. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Formula One Group stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Formula One Group

About Formula One Group

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.