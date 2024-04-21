Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $19.68 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $282.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.41.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

