Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.16% of Cadre worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDRE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $32.86 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Cadre had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $124.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.30 million. Analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Cadre

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.