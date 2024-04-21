Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $21.59 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $21,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $177.70 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.45 and its 200 day moving average is $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.