Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.23 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.37.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $713.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $764.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $702.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

