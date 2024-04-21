Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 447,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 167,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after buying an additional 166,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,849.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $688,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,849.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,000 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CODI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

CODI opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $566.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.07 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Further Reading

