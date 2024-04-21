Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,775 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,229 shares of company stock worth $97,968,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $246.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

