Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 400 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BP were worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.72.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

