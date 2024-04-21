Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 6,000 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

FDS opened at $434.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.92. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.