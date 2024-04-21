Kujira (KUJI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $245.62 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 2.26924898 USD and is up 16.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,319,070.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

