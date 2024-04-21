Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $931.85.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $18.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $870.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,695. The firm has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $493.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $945.44 and a 200-day moving average of $801.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

