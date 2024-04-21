Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE LB opened at C$25.75 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$48.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.69.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of C$258.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8072464 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.