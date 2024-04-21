Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LEGN. Raymond James assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.26.

LEGN opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

