Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $152.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

